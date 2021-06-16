Extremely hot today with heat records likely to fall

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for some serious heat across Colorado today, we're reaching for records in Colorado Springs, Denver, Pueblo, and even Alamosa!

KOAA Weather Forecast highs 6/16/2021

Heat will quickly pick up across the region with 90s and even a stray triple digit by lunch, and a few showers and thunderstorms from the late afternoon through the early evening.

Be sure and take breaks if you're working in the heat today, and be sure to stay hydrated. Heat stroke can set in quickly if you become dehydrated and your body can't cool itself by sweating.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 96; Low: 63. Very hot today with light winds, increased late day clouds, and a small chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms especially east of the city or west over the mountains themselves. The current record high for today is 93 degrees set back in 2020.

PUEBLO: High: 103; Low: 64. Extremely hot in the steel city today with lots of sunshine, some late day cloud cover, and only a light breeze in the afternoon. Rain chances are extremely low today, but an isolated storm in eastern Pueblo county is possible. The current record high for today is 93 degrees set back in 2020.

CANON CITY: High: 100; Low: 66. Very hot today with mostly dry skies but a few isolated storms outside of town in the mountains.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 85; Low: 56. Hot with a small chance for an isolated late day shower or storm.

TRI-LAKES: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and mostly dry today with a light breeze and a small chance for storms at the end of the day.

PLAINS: High: 100s; Low: 60s. Extremely hot today with dry skies, although a few scattered storms could form at the end of the day north of Kiowa county. Heat stroke is possible for anyone outside who doesn't stay hydrated in our forecasted 100 degree weather.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry today with breezy afternoon conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Very hot today with scattered showers and storms over the mountains in the afternoon, one or two could actually be on the strong side with small hail and gusty winds.

Extended Outlook:

We're going to stay very hot again Thursday but with a few more showers and storms in the mountains and plains during the late day. A cold front Friday morning brings some heat relief and also gives us a chance for strong to severe storms later in the day. We'll see more storm chances through the weekend with cooler weather by next Monday.

