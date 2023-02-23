Extremely cold morning with more heavy snow in the San Juans

Today’s Forecast:

Arctic air brought wind chills down into the negative teens and 20s across the plains Thursday morning!

Current Wind Chills:



We will struggle to push arctic air out of the plains for most areas north of Highway 50, but Walsenburg, Trinidad, and towns west of I-25 should get above freezing.

Dry weather is expected across our local mountains and plains, but heavy snow will fall across the San Juans. Anywhere from 12 to 18 inches could accumulate over Wolf Creek Pass through Friday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 25; Low: 9. Partly sunny, breezy, and cold with dry daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 26; Low: 8. Partly sunny and windy at times with cold and dry daytime conditions.

Canon City forecast: High: 29; Low: 15. Partly sunny, dry, and cold today with gusty afternoon conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 28; Low: 11. Mostly cloudy and cold with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Partly sunny and really cold with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 20s & 30s; Low: >10. Partly cloudy and cold, especially north of Highway 50. We'll be windier south of Highway 50 with temperatures closer to 35 degrees.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s & 40s; Low: 10s. Partly sunny with downslope warmth pushing highs into the upper 30s and low 40s. We'll be dry in the region.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Our local mountains stay cold and windy, but heavy snow is expected west in the San Juans. I-70 travel west of Flloyd Hill could be really slick today, so drive carefully if you're headed out to ski.

Extended outlook forecast:

Warmer weather is expected this weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s through Sunday! We will see Continental Divide snow on Sunday, but we look dry locally in the plains.

We'll stay above average through most of next week with dry skies across the plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.