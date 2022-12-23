Extreme morning cold but back above zero in the afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

As expected... it's COLD out there!

Current Temperatures:



Arctic air settled into the plains overnight with widespread air temperatures in the negatives. Warm air from the mountains will "bounce" off of this arctic airmass, making it difficult to warm cities and towns east of the mountains.

We'll see a mix of sun and high clouds today, which should give us just enough warmth on the pavement to get a little melting going on highways and side streets.

Overnight we'll still be very cold with lows in the single digits and negatives through Friday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 14; Low: 5. High clouds mixed with sunshine and cold daytime temperatures. Highs will warm into the low teens across the city during the day with lows in the single digits tonight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 9; Low: -4. High clouds mixed with sun and very cold daytime temperatures. Highs will warm above zero today, but likely won't crack 10 degrees in Pueblo or Pueblo West. Lows will fall below zero tonight, so you may want to keep cabinets open for plumbing on exterior walls.

Canon City forecast: High: 20; Low: 11. A little warmer today with light winds and highs up near 20 degrees! Lows should stay above zero tonight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 28; Low: 16. Warmer today with Woodland Park sitting above the arctic air. We'll see highs in the upper 20s with light winds and lows tonight in the teens.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 10s; Low: >10. A little warmer in the Tri-Lakes region with highs in the low teens and lows likely in the single digits overnight.

Plains forecast: High: 0 - 10; Low: >0. Really cold in the plains with arctic air sitting really close to the ground. We'll be keeping highs in the single digits today with lows back in the negatives tonight. Be sure and keep your cabinets open for pipes on exterior walls once again tonight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Breezy and cold today with highs in the low 20s and lows below 10 degrees tonight.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s. The mountains will have some of the warmest air in the state today! We'll see highs in the 20s and a few low 30s today with dry skies and light winds. Lows will be in the single digits tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Christmas weekend looks amazing with highs in the 40s tomorrow and 50s by Christmas day!

We'll see dry skies through the weekend with warmer than average weather through most of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

