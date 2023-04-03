Extreme fire danger today with 40 to 70 mph wind gusts

Today’s Forecast:

Critical fire danger returns to southern Colorado with 40 to 60 mph winds and daytime humidity below 15 percent.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect from 8 am to 8 pm Monday with High Wind Warnings in effect from today until Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will be very nice today with highs in the 70s and 80s across the plains. Grass fires are the primary concern today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 39. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with 40 to 50 mph gusts and very low humidity. Fire danger is expected in all grassy areas today. Smoke will blow through El Paso County from the 403 fire in western Park County.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 40. Mostly sunny, very warm, and windy with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range. Blowing dust could reduce air quality today with high fire danger throughout the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 42. Mostly sunny, very warm, and windy with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range. Grass fire danger is very high today with areas of blowing dust through the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 23. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with windy and warm daytime conditions. Wind gusts will be in the 40 to 50 mph range with high grass fire danger all afternoon. Smoke from the 403 fire will blow through Teller County today leading to lower air quality in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with warm and windy daytime conditions. Wind gusts will be in the 40 to 50 mph range with grass fires as the primary fire concern.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and windy with warm to hot daytime conditions. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today with wind gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range. Blowing dust could reduce visibility and air quality in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Warm and very windy with gusts in the 40 to 60 mph range. Fire danger is very high today with blowing dust through the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Really strong winds in the mountains and valleys today with High Wind Warnings in effect until Tuesday afternoon. Gusts will be in the 50 to 60 mph range along the Sangres and Wet Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire relief is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with colder air and even some rain to snow showers! A cold front will move into southern Colorado Tuesday afternoon with steady or falling temperatures through the evening.

Rain and snow showers are expected Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night with mostly dry skies Wednesday. Not much snow is expected to accumulate, just a couple of inches here and there at elevations over 7,000 feet in the Pikes Peak Region.

Wednesday will remain cold and overcast with just a few flurries across the Front Range. Warmer and dry weather is expected through the weekend.

