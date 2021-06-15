Even hotter today with a stray storm or two near the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

The forecast is simply going to be hot today! We'll have a bit of moisture trapped under this heat ridge, but any showers or storms that develop after 3 pm today will be in or around the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 94; Low: 63. Very hot today with sunny skies in the morning and heavier clouds in the afternoon. We should stay dry in the city today, but an isolated shower and storm is possible out west over the Rampart Range and near Cheyenne Mountain. The current heat record for today is 94 set back in 1978.

PUEBLO: High: 101; Low: 63. Near-record heat with light winds, dry skies, and plenty of sunshine through the early afternoon. The current heat record for today is 102 set back in 2000.

CANON CITY: High: 98; Low: 65. Very hot with sunny skies through the first half of the day and clouds in the afternoon. We'll stay dry in Canon City but a stray storm or two will be possible in the mountains of northern Fremont County.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 86; Low: 56. Hot and breezy at times with a sunny morning and a cloudy afternoon. A stray storm or two will be possible in and around the mountains today.

TRI-LAKES: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot for the Tri-Lakes area today with light winds and sunshine in the morning followed by clouds at the end of the day. We will likely stay dry today, but a few isolated storms could form over the mountains west of Palmer Lake.

PLAINS: High: 100s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with light winds and strong sunshine through the mid-afternoon. Be sure and take breaks and stay hydrated if you're working outside for a long period today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy today with dry skies, although a few isolated storms could develop out west into the mountains near La Veta and Cuchara.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with a few stray showers and storms over the Sangres and Front/Rampart Ranges late today and this evening.

Extended Outlook:

The hottest day of the week will arrive Wednesday, and we're probably going to either tie or break heat records for the day. Scattered showers or storms will be possible in and around the mountains tomorrow, but severe weather is not expected.

A cold front will bring upslope flow for large thunderstorms Friday and Saturday afternoon, with Friday as the more likely day for strong to severe weather. We"ll keep a few isolated thunderstorms into Sunday and Monday, but mostly in and around the mountains.

