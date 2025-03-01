Enjoy the Warmth While It Lasts Because We Are Tracking Changes on the Way

Today’s Forecast:

Today's temperatures will be about 15 degrees above average for this time of year. 60s and 70s will be in place across the area by the late afternoon. Today will be the day for getting outside or any errands done because spotty showers will move in tomorrow.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 32.

Colorado Springs will warm up quickly this morning eventually topping out in the lower 60s. Calm and clear conditions will continue today, and tomorrow. There will be a chance for some spotty showers tomorrow, but most of us will be staying dry. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 30.

Pueblo will be getting into the 70s today thanks to all of that sunshine. Things will be calm today as well. Our next system will move into the are tonight, but we won't see those effects until tomorrow with the chance of spotty showers. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Canon City forecast: High: 69; Low: 34.

Canon City will also be feeling the warmth today with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. Conditions will stay calm up until tomorrow. There will be a slight chance for some showers across the area.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 28.

Woodland Park will have temperatures in the upper 50s today. Calm with sunny conditions will last throughout the day. Tomorrow, we will be a few degrees cooler but there will be a slight chance for some showers. The main event is expected to move in Monday evening and into Tuesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 62; Low: 31.

The Monument area will see highs in the lower 60s today. Calm but clear conditions can be expected. Overnight lows going into Sunday will drop into the lower 30s. Most of us will be staying dry tomorrow, and temperatures will only drop a few degrees.

Plains forecast: High: 60s & 70s; Low: Upper 20s/Lower 30s.

The plains will have a warm day ahead of them, especially for March. Highs across the area will get into the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. There is a potential for some fire danger on Sunday, but the main risk will be on Monday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 66/69; Low: 31/35.

The southern I-25 corridor will get into the mid-to-upper 60s. Conditions will be calm today, but once we get into Sunday the fire danger risk starts getting a little bit higher. Monday will be the main day for the risk of fires to spread quickly.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

The mountains will get into the 50s today and drop into the 20s overnight. Mostly clear conditions will continue throughout the day today and mountain snow showers will start to pickup late Sunday and into Monday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Once we get into Monday evening, our next big storm system will move in. Temperatures will still be on the warmer side so some places will get rain or a rain/snow mix to start. This will transition over to snow overnight and this will be the heavy and wet snow. Winds will pick up on Tuesday, so visibility will be limited.

There is still some uncertainty with this system and the forecast is still subject to change.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.