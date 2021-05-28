Enjoy the warmest and driest day of Memorial Day weekend!

Today’s Forecast:

We're going into Memorial Day weekend with a fantastic taste of the summer months to come! Sunshine starts the day with temperatures quickly warming into the 70s and 80s by the afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms are likely in eastern Las Animas and Baca counties this afternoon, but virga and sprinkles are possible in El Paso County with a stray shower in Teller County.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 78; Low: 50. Warm and breezy today with dry skies but a chance for isolated sprinkles or virga in the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 84; Low: 57. Sunny in the morning with more clouds in the afternoon and temperatures in the mid-80s.

CANON CITY: High: 81; Low: 53. Warm and breezy today with dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 71; Low: 45. Increased afternoon clouds and a small chance of a stray shower during the daytime.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Increased afternoon clouds with a few sprinkles possible but mostly dry and warm conditions.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and dry skies. Any showers or storms we do see would be in eastern Las Animas and Baca counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm and windy today with dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Virga and gusty winds in a few places with mostly dry skies and mild temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

Storms tomorrow look to be strong to severe in the afternoon from the I-25 corridor into the plains.

Large hail and strong winds are the primary storm threats tomorrow.

We'll see wet weather through the end of Memorial Day weekend with foggy and drizzly weather Sunday morning and more rain through the afternoon. We'll be very chilly Monday with showers and rain from the morning to the afternoon. Next week looks warmer and drier by Wednesday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter