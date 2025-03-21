Ending the Week With Mild Temperatures and Spotty Critical Fire Conditions

Today’s Forecast:

We are starting this morning off with mild temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We will steadily warm up this morning eventually getting into the 50s and 60s across the area. Fire weather watches are in place for the southern I-25 corridor where the highest risk for fire danger will be. We will continue to warm up going into Saturday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 29.

Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and we will hit that low around 7AM. After the sun comes up we will start that warm up and temperatures will be in the 50s by the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 61; Low: 27.

Pueblo is starting off with temperatures in the lower 30s. The feels-like temperature is a little cooler with the northerly winds. We will eventually reach highs in the lower 60s for today. Not too many clouds will be in the area.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 33.

Canon City has a few clouds this morning and temperatures in the upper 30s. You can expect mild conditions today for the second day of Spring! We will continue this warm up going into the weekend. Slight cool down for Sunday, but there will still be plenty of sunshine.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 24.

Woodland Park is chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s. The feels-like temperature a little cooler thanks to the northwest wind. There are still a few clouds across Teller county this morning. Temperatures by noon will be in the lower 40s. Temperatures will eventually get into the upper 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 49; Low: 29.

The Monument area is starting off in the mid-20s this morning. Highs in the area will get into the upper 40s. We will be pretty mild for today and going into Saturday we will be in the 50s.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 50s/Lower 60s; Low: Upper 20s.

The plains will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for today. This will be a great chance to get outside and enjoy the more spring-like temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 57/62; Low: 32/33.

This morning temperatures are in the upper 30s. We will eventually get into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Fire weather watches will be in effect starting on Saturday at noon and lasting until 8PM.

Mountains forecast: High: Lower 50s; Low: 20s.

The mountains will be a little more active with winter weather advisories in place. Snow showers will move in tonight and into tomorrow morning. If you are hitting the slopes you can expect some fresh powder going into the weekend.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire Weather watches will go into efSaturday evening, we will have a cold front move through which will drop our highs slightly on Sunday. Most of us will be right at our seasonal average for the day. A high-pressure system will bring above-average temperatures starting next week.

The best days for getting outside will likely be Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s. Each day will still be beautiful and great for getting outside.

