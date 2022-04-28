Elevated fire danger today followed by extreme fire danger tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

Fire danger is back in the forecast today, and especially on Friday.

We'll see hot and dry conditions today with Red Flag Warnings in the San Luis Valley and Baca county.

Stronger winds and low humidity will elevate fire danger to critical and extreme levels on Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 46. Mostly sunny with increasing high level thin clouds through the afternoon. We'll be breezy today and hot with gusts in the 20 mph range. Fire danger remains elevated despite a lack of red flag criteria.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 45. Sunny and hot today with breezy and dry daytime conditions. We'll see wind gusts in the 20 mph range with wind gusts in the 20 mph range through the afternoon. Like Colorado Springs, fire danger is remains elevated even without red flag criteria.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 47. Mostly sunny, hot, and breezy today with gusts in the 20 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 69; Low: 36. Sunny to partly cloudy today with warm and windy daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mild and windy today with sunny and dry daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Hot and dry with elevated to high fire danger. Baca county will see red flag warning conditions this afternoon but everyone else east of I-25 still see elevated to high fire danger.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Hot and windy with elevated fire danger through the afternoon. Winds will gust in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Warm and windy over the mountains and valleys with Red Flag Warnings in the San Luis Valley. Gusts will be in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday, fire danger will once again be critical to extreme across southern Colorado. We'll be much cooler compared to last Friday's extreme fire day, but the winds will still gust in the 40 to 60 mph range through the afternoon with very low daytime humidity.

We'll stay mild and dry through the weekend with windy to breezy conditions through the weekend.

A chance for rain and snow moves back in Sunday night through early Monday morning.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

