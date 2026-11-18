Today’s Forecast:

Today, breezy conditions will continue with gusts reaching 40-50mph. Afternoon highs will still be on the warmer side, getting into the 50s and 60s. Sunny conditions are in store for us today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 58; Low: 29.

Colorado Springs has lows this morning in the 30s. As the sun rises, temperatures will continue to warm and afternoon temperatures will be comfortable.

Pueblo forecast: High: 63; Low: 30.

Pueblo this morning has temperatures in the 30s. Breezy conditions will also continue throughout the day with gusts possible up to 40mph. Afternoon highs will get into the lower 60s. The next few days will remain nice, but highs drop significantly over the weekend.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 34.

Canon City has lows this morning sitting in the 30s. Clear and breezy conditions are in store for our Wednesday. Highs will be on the warmer side getting into the lower 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 27.

Woodland Park this morning has clear conditions and that will last throughout the day. Some breezy conditions will be possible today, but not quite as strong as I-25. Afternoon temperatures today will still be chilly in the 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 52; Low: 28.

Monument is already experiencing some gusty conditions this morning. That will last throughout the day and gusts may reach up to 45mph. Highs will get into the lower 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s & 30s.

The eastern plains will be quite breezy today with gusts approaching 30mph. Afternoon highs will still be on the warmer side getting into the 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 55/62; Low: 30/31.

The southern I-25 corridor is startign the day off with gusty conditions. Walsenburg has already gusted to 40mph. These conditions will continue for the rest of the day. Calmer conditions arrive after sunset. Highs will get into the 50s and 60s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s & 50s; Low: Teens.

The mountains are also experiencing some gusty conditions this morning. Temperatures this afternoon will be chilly only getting into the 40s. Overnight lows will dip into the teens.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the next few days, warm and mostly clear conditions will continue. Highs are expected to drop once we get into the weekend. There does look to be some moisture associated with this system. Rain and snow chances look to remain low, but they aren't zero for I-25.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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