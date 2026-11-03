Election Day Will Have Plenty of Sunshine With Breezy Conditions Across the Plains

Today’s Forecast:

There is some leftover moisture from last night's system that will move out by 8/9AM. There are also some breezy conditions this morning, but they will calm by the time we get into the afternoon. The eastern plains will still have some elevated wind gusts. For I-25, temperatures will reach the 40s and 50s. The eastern plains will also reach the 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 53; Low: 32.

There are a few showers on the north side of El Paso county this morning, but that will move out of the area by 8/9AM. Some lingering breezy conditions will be possible through the morning. By the time we get into the afternoon winds will calm and afternoon highs will be in the lower 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 57; Low: 33.

Pueblo has temperatures in the lower 30s this morning. There are some breezy conditions, but winds will calm as we near the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Clouds will clear and sunny conditions are expected by the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 36.

Canon City is slowly seeing clouds clear this morning and winds have already calmed. Temperatures this morning are sitting in the lower 40s, but by the time the afternoon rolls around temperatures will warm into the 50s. Winds will be coming out of the southeast between 5-10mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 27.

Woodland Park is chilly this morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. Winds have already calmed, and moisture has already cleared up. Sunny conditions will move in today and it will be much calmer. Afternoon highs will still be chilly only making it to the upper 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 47; Low: 30.

Monument is quite chilly this morning with temperatures close to freezing. The feels-like temperature is a few degrees cooler in the upper 20s. Afternoon highs won't warm much, only making it into the upper 40s. Winds will be much calmer coming out of the southeast.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

The eastern plains are staying breezy this morning with gusts closer to 45mph. As this system pushes east out of Colorado, these gusts will calm to about 20mph. Afternoon highs will eventually get into the 50s for the eastern most counties. Overnight lows heading into early Wednesday morning will be in the 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

The southern portion of I-25 has temperatures in the 30s this morning. The wind chill temperatures are even cooler sitting in the 20s. By the afternoon, highs will be in the 60s. Winds will calm and sunny conditions will last throughout the day.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

The mountains are drying out today and temperatures will be sitting in the 40s and 50s. Winds will also be calmer coming out of the south. Clouds will clear out and the afternoon will be sunny.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, we have another small disturbance that will be moving through Colorado. This will give us some rain chances late Wednesday. There is a possibility of some snow in the higher elevations. Even northern El Paso county has a chance to see some flurries later on in the evening and overnight. Areas loser to Pueblo will see some rain chances pick up in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. The rest of the work week looks nice with temperatures in the 50s each afternoon.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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