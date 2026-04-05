Easter Sunday Will Bring Warmth and Sunshine to Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures overnight will dip into the 20s and 30s. There will be a few places that get into the teens, which will be closer to Alamosa. Conditions will continue to stay mostly clear and winds will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 65;

Colorado Springs will have morning temperatures in the lower 30s. Sunny skies will help temperatures climb into the mid-60s. Conditions will continue to stay clear and winds will be on the lighter side between 5 and 10mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 70;

Pueblo will continue to warm on Sunday with highs reaching the 70s. There will be no shortage of sunshine and will be a nice day to spend outside. Winds will be between 5 and 10mph throughout the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 66;

Canon City will hit the lower 30s overnight. Conditions will stay mostly clear during the night and into tomorrow afternoon. Highs will get into the 60s by the afternoon. Temperatures will be slow to cool in the evening. Winds will also remain light.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 58;

Woodland Park will be chilly tomorrow morning with lows in the mid-20s. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than Saturday with highs reaching the upper-50s. The early afternoon will still be chilly though.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 64;

Monument will be in the 30s during the early morning, but the sun will help to warm temperatures during the day. Highs by the afternoon will be in the mid-60s. Skies will stay nice and clear during the day too.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s & 30s; High: 60s & 70s;

The eastern plains will be chilly overnight with lows dipping into the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will warm quickly and by the afternoon highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be light between 5-10mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25; High: 65/68;

The southern I-25 corridor will have temperatures get into the mid-20s overnight. Skies will stay clear and winds will also be light. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s. The weather tomorrow will be nice and calm, and will make for a great day to get outside.

Mountains forecast: Low: 25; High: 60s;

If you are heading to the mountains tomorrow, expect temperatures to be in the 50s and 60s. Winds towards the mountain peaks will be a bit gusty. Skies will stay nice and clear during the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Change is coming to the forecast with rain chances during the week. The first day for some rain will arrive on Monday with the higher terrain getting this first. I-25 and the plains will stay dry during this time, and will only notice increased clouds during the day. Rain chances ramp up on Tuesday, and there is a little bit of energy with these showers so some of them may have some thunder and lightning. We get a short break on Wednesday from the rain before there's a multi-day stretch of rain chances increasing.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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