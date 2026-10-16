Early Saturday freeze leads to much warmer weekend

Most of Southeastern Colorado is under a Freeze Warning overnight into early Saturday morning. We’ll see our lows tonight drop into the low-30s and upper-20s for most, before a nice warm-up this weekend. Saturday will bring us back up around 70 degrees for the Pikes Peak Region, under sunny skies.

Colorado Springs Forecast: High: 72; Low: 32

Cold start before sunshine and a quick warm-up. Climbing to above average temperatures in the afternoon.

Pueblo Forecast: High: 72; Low: 29

Another morning around freezing, with sunshine and 70s on tap for the afternoon.

Canon City Forecast: High: 72; Low: 36

Cold start before the weekend warms up nicely. Temperatures jump 30 degrees or more by the mid-afternoon.

Woodland Park Forecast: High: 65; Low: 32

Morning temperatures near freezing before a much milder afternoon and lots of sunshine.

Mountain Forecast: High: 60; Low: 27

Cold start before a very mild afternoon, with highs climbing to the 50s and 60s.

Extended Forecast: Sunday will trend warmer with more cloud cover. We’ll see mostly quiet weather around the Pikes Peak Region into early next week, with chances for spotty showers across the high country. Highs will stay mostly in the low-70s through the middle of next week. Toward the end of next week, we’re tracking a system that should knock temperatures down and bring another chance for mountain rain and snow.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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