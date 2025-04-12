Early Record Breaking Heat and An Elevated Fire Risk for Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

The main story today will be the heat and dry conditions. Record breaking temperatures will b possible today and we are likely going to see our first 80 degree day here in the Springs this year. For Pueblo, temperatures are expected to get into the 90s. Due to the hot temperatures and drier conditions, Red Flag Warnings will be in place starting at 10AM. Any fires that start could spread quickly, so avoid any activities that create sparks.

Tomorrow, a cold front will move through and this will drop our highs back into the 70s. This is still well above-average for this time of year. The Springs has average temperatures in April in the lower 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 47.

Expect hot and dry conditions today with highs in the mid-80s by the late afternoon. If you are waking up early this morning temperatures are in the 50s and by the noon hour we will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be between 10 and 15mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 47.

Pueblo is in for a hot day! Highs will get into the lower 90s. This is very early for ths time of year, and usually Pueblo doesn't hit these temperatures until May. Winds will be light for the most part, but a few stronger gusts will be possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 51.

Canon City will be hot and dry today. Canon City is also included in the Red Flag Warnings that go into effect at 10 AM this morning. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 41.

Woodland Park will be in the mid-70s for today. This is still considered to be above average for this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80; Low: 46.

The Monument Area is starting today off in the 40s, but temperatures will quickly warm the 80s by the afternoon. Winds will be light for the most part between 10-15mph. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Plains forecast: High: Lower 90s; Low: 40s & 50s.

The Plains will be the warmest today with temperatures getting into the 90s. Red Flag Warnings are not in place for the eastern most counties. Winds will be light for the most part. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 84/85; Low: 50/49.

The Southern I-25 corridor will have highs in the mid-80s. This is where the winds will likely be the strongest. Humidity values will drop as low as 8%. Red Flag Warnings have been issued for the southern counties. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s.

The mountains will have highs in the 70s and winds could get gusty at times. Plenty of sunshine will help to warm up the area, and this will help to melt some of our snowpack. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Going into the start of the work week, showers will still be possible across the area. Spotty rain showers will be possible in the plains Sunday afternoon. Heading into the work week, temperatures will dip and we will see some mixed precipitation. Woodland Park could get some flurries, but those that do get some shower activity will see more of a rain/snow mix.

Temperatures will warm throughout the week and elevated and critical fire danger will return across Southern Colorado.

