Dry tomorrow, but rain chances will return towards the middle of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

We have some rain moving through the area, but these should diminish completely around 11 PM. As for tomorrow, we will see a slight increase in temperatures, but it shouldn't be too uncomfortable. A high-pressure system off to our west will help to keep us dry tomorrow.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 86;

Lows tonight will dip into the mid-50s, but once the sun rises tomorrow we should warm up quickly. We will be dry tomorrow due to a high-pressure system off to our west. Highs tomorrow will get up into the mid-80s, and we should be staying dry.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 91;

Lows will be very similar to the Springs tonight in the mid-50s. We will be a little warmer than today with highs in the lower 90s. It looks like we will be staying dry throughout most of the week.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 87;

Lows tonight will get into the lower 50s. Once the sun rises tomorrow, we will be warming up into the upper 80s. The rain will hold off for tomorrow and they won't return until Tuesday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 75;

Lows tonight will dip into the upper 40s, but by the afternoon tomorrow we should be back in the mid-70s. The mountains and higher terrain could see some spotty showers tomorrow, but they shouldn't be too impactful.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 83;

Another cool night ahead with lows getting into the lower 50s. Tomorrow's highs shouldn't be too uncomfortable even though we will be a few degrees warmer than what we saw today. Rain will hold off until the middle of the week.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

The plains will be dipping into the low-50s tonight. Another warm day is in store for us tomorrow, and it looks like we will be staying dry throughout most of the week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/54; High: 84/87;

It will be a cool night tonight with calm and clear conditions. By tomorrow morning, lows will be in the lower 50s. We will warm up into the mid-to-upper 80s. The rain looks like it will hold off until Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

The mountains saw more rain showers today and we will continue with this trend into tomorrow. Lows will be chilly tonight in the lower 40s. It will quickly warm up into the 70s again, and by the afternoon we will start to see some spotty showers throughout the area.

Extended outlook forecast:

Currently, we have a high-pressure system off to our west which will keep us dry for tomorrow. Going into Tuesday that high-pressure will continue to build and will help to pull in more moisture from the Pacific coast. Rain chances will start to increase and will last into Wednesday.

By Thursday, a low-pressure system will change the direction of the wind coming out of the southwest. This will bring in some warmer air and will help to keep us dry for the remainder of the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.