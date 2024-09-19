Dry on Friday before a cold and wet weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

More clouds will move into the area tonight, which could make for a great sunset! Lows tonight will be around the same as what we have seen. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most of us. Breezy conditions will continue tomorrow, but we will be staying dry.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 85;

A cool night is expected again with clouds moving in towards the evening. This could make for a great sunset! Lows tonight will be in the lower 50s in the morning hours. We are expected to stay dry tomorrow, but conditions could get breezy closer to the mountains.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 92;

A calm night is expected before winds pick up again tomorrow. Tonight's lows will reach the lower 50s, but we will be warming back up into the lower 90s by the afternoon. We will have another day of dry conditions before a low-pressure system brings widespread rain on Saturday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 89;

Cloud cover will continue to pick up going into this evening, and lows will reach the mid 50s. We will have calm conditions throughout the night, but tomorrow we could see breezy conditions pick back up. Highs tomorrow will be pushing the 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 76;

Cooler temperatures are on the way for Woodland Park and the higher terrain. Tonight lows will reach the lower 40s, and tomorrow we will be back in the mid-70s. We will see a pattern change this weekend that could bring a wintry mix to the higher elevations. Most of this will likely be rain though.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 82;

Lows tonight will dip into the lower 50s and highs tomorrow afternoon should reach the lower 80s. Dry and partly cloudy skies are expected for your Friday. Take advantage of any time outside tomorrow, because widespread rain is expected on Saturday.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

The plains will have increasing cloud cover tonight, but the winds should start to calm down. Tonight's lows will be in the lower 50s. Highs tomorrow will be in the 90s across the Plains. Rain chances will pick up starting on Saturday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 51/51; High: 85/86;

Lows tonight will dip into the lower 50s for both Walsenburg and Trinidad. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-80s, and we should stay dry. Widespread rain is expected for this weekend, so take advantage of any outdoor activities today and tomorrow!

Mountains forecast: Low: Upper 30s/Lower 40s; High: Mid-to-upper 70s;

Lows tonight will be chilly for the mountains with temperatures in the upper 30s and some in the lower 40s. Breezy conditions will be possible for tomorrow, along with dry conditions. Once we get into the weekend the higher peaks (12,000 feet and above) could see some snow accumulation on Saturday night. Higher elevations could still get a wintry mix.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong low-pressure system will move through on Saturday. This system will bring widespread rain that will span across the entire state. Some higher elevations could see a wintry mix. Nothing is expected to stick in these elevations because the ground will likely be too warm. The higher peaks (12,000 feet or higher) could accumulate a few inches of snow.

Going into Sunday, this system will leave behind some cooler temperatures. Monday, we will warm back up to those seasonal temperatures. We could potentially see more rain on Tuesday along with cooler temperatures.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.