Drier conditions will be here in time for Independence Day

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, we will be clear for the most part. Showers are still lingering in the plains, but I-25 will have clear and calm conditions. Tuesday will be a copy and paste forecast with showers in the afternoon and the main threats being heavier bands of rain.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 86;

Clear and calm conditions tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Getting into tomorrow morning, we will still have clear conditions, but afternoon showers are possible.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 92;

Temperatures tonight will drop to the low 60s and we should have clear skies. This will stick with us through the morning. By the time we make it to the afternoon scattered showers will be possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 88;

Canon City will also drop to the low 60s and have clear conditions. Calm night ahead of us with winds between 5-10 mph. Showers return again tomorrow afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 77;

Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 40s. We will be warming back up into the upper 70s for tomorrow with another round of showers possible across the region.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 81;

Calm and clear night ahead with winds around 5-10mph. Clouds will stay out of the area until tomorrow afternoon. Another round of showers will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: Mid 60s; High: Low 90s;

Another toasty tomorrow with temperatures in the low 90s. We will have a break from these 90 degree temperatures by Friday so hang in there. Calm and clear night once the current showers make their way out of the area.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 62/62; High: 86/86;

Temperatures tonight will drop into the low 60s. Both places will have similar temperatures tonight and into tomorrow. Calm conditions tonight along with few clouds. Highs tomorrow will be back in the mid 80s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Low 50s; High: Upper 70s;

The mountains are remaining at comfortable temperatures with lows tonight in the 50s. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s. Showers will be possible in the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Once we get past the next two days, a high pressure system will be in place over Montana which will bring dry conditions for the rest of the week. 4th of July looks have have clear skies with temperatures in the 80s in SE Colorado.

Thursday night and into Friday we will have a cold front move through which will drop our highs for a day. Dry conditions will stick with us throughout the back half of the week.

____

