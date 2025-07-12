Drier conditions move in for Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the Pikes Peak Region this evening. Most of the thunderstorms will move into the southern I-25 corridor later on. There may be one or two more storms after 7PM for the Pikes Peak Region, but these will be short-lived. Conditions will be drier for the plains and I-25 going into Sunday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55 ; High: 86;

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s. More seasonable temperatures will return for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Winds will be light and coming out of the east by the afternoon. Rain chances pick up on Monday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 92;

Pueblo will clear out overnight and temperatures will drop into the upper 50s. Temperatures will be back in the 90s by the late afternoon. This is seasonable for this time of year. Monday still looks mostly dry for the Pueblo area.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 89;

Canon City will have the possibility for a few severe storms this evening. This should start to wrap up once the sun sets for the evening. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s, and highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s. There will be a few clouds that will move in towards the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 79;

For Woodland Park, there will be a few thunderstorms throughout Saturday evening. Most of the activity will die down by 7/8PM. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s, and highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s. There is still a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Sunday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 83;

Monument will continue to clear out overnight and overnight lows will be in the mid-50s. Not too much is expected in the forecast for Sunday. Conditions will be mostly clear, especially earlier on. A few more clouds will filter into the area towards the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s & 60s; High: 80s & 90s;

The Plains will be dry this evening. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will be a touch cooler than the previous few days in the 80s and 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55; High: 86/87;

The southern I-25 corridor will have some showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the evening. Rain chances will die down around 10PM tonight. Going into Sunday, conditions look more dry. There will be a few thunderstorms closer to the higher terrain.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s & 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have a few chances for some severe storms this evening. Thunderstorm activity will die down once the sun sets and there is not as much energy from the sun. Rain and thunderstorms will return on Sunday. There will be some haze the further west you go. If you are sensitive to smoke, stay out of the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Moisture will return starting on Monday and rain chances will pick back up. The further we get into the week, the greater the precipitation chances become. Wednesday and Thursday look like we will have the biggest impacts across southeastern Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

