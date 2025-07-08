Drier conditions expected for Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for several counties until 9PM this evening. Severe storms will still be possible outside of the watch. Most of the activity with be east of I-25. Thunderstorms will clear out overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 87.

El Paso county has been dropped from the severe thunderstorm watch. Some showers are still possible over the next few hours. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s. Highs will continue to rise through the middle of the week.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 94;

Pueblo will have a few storms this evening, but things will clear out overnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s. Highs going into Tuesday will be in the 90s. The severe threat will go down, and most of the area will be dry.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 93;

There will be a few strong thunderstorms possible across Fremont county, but they are not included in the severe thunderstorm watch. Overnight lows will be in the 60s, and highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 80;

Woodland Park will have a chance for thunderstorms until 9PM this evening. Gusty winds will be a possibility with these storms. Overnight, clouds will continue to clear out and temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 83;

The Monument area is included in the severe thunderstorm watch until 9PM this evening. Some storms will have the potential to be strong to severe. These storms will be mainly east of I-25. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s & 60s; High: 90s;

The plains will have the possibility for some severe storms until 9PM this evening. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s. Tuesday will be drier.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/56; High: 91;

The southern I-25 corridor will have some showers and storms in the area, but these should end by 9PM. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s overnight. Highs will be in the 90s across the area for Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have some scattered showers possible for Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The warmup will continue into Wednesday with temperatures in the 90s and 100s. The warmest temperatures will be along the Arkansas River. Wednesday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. There is a very small chance for showers towards the back half of the week.

