Drier conditions are back in the forecast along with highs in the 80s

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the mid-50s. Any storms that move through will stay towards the southeast of the state. Storms will push into Kansas very early Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 83;

Colorado Springs will have temperatures in the mid-50s overnight. Thursday morning will have clear conditions and a few passing clouds throughout the afternoon. Highs will get into the lower 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 88;

Pueblo will clear out overnight, and and temperatures will dip into the upper 50s. Pueblo will finally some more 80s in the forecast. Conditions will stay mostly clear throughout the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 86;

Canon City will have lows in the 60s with clouds clearing as the night goes on. By tomorrow afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s. Mostly clear conditions will last throughout the day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 77;

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s. Just a few clouds throughout the day and winds will be calm between 5-10mph. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 80;

Monument will have overnight lows in the lower 50s. With this high-pressure system in place it will keep conditions nice and calm. Afternoon highs will get into the lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s & 60s; High: 80s;

The eastern plains will have some active weather overnight. Storms will arrive around midnight and last into early Thursday morning. By the time we get into the afternoon on Thursday, clouds will start to clear out and highs will be in the 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/56; High: 81/85;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the 50s. A few storms are possible overnight, but will clear out by early Thursday morning. Afternoon highs on Thursday will be in the 80s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have lows in the 40s. Mostly clear conditions will last throughout the day. Afternoon highs will get into the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

We have a calm next few days with limited cloud cover. Rain chances won't pick up until Sunday, and even then these rain chances will be pretty isolated. The best chance for some moisture looks to arrive early next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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