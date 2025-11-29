Dramatic drop in temperatures this weekend with the possibility of snow on the way

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will take quite the dip tonight with overnight lows in some areas dropping into the teens and 20s. More clouds will move in along with some flurries for the higher terrain. There is another chance for some snow very early Saturday morning for northern El Paso county. There won't be accumulations from this though.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 34;

Colorado Springs will be cold tomorrow with highs only making it into the mid-30s. It will be a layers kind of day! Throughout the day there will be mostly cloudy conditions with a little bit of sunshine mixed in. Some winds will move through with this cold air and wind gusts could get up to 25mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 38;

Pueblo will start the day with temperatures in the 20s. This cold, Canadian air will be sticking around for the next few days, so it's time to get the big jackets out. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Some winds will move through, and may be stronger at times. Clouds will also move in throughout the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 39;

Canon City will have morning lows in the upper 20s. More clouds will move in during the day, but mainly in the evening with this incoming system. Highs will only make it into the upper 30s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20; High: 33;

Woodland Park has the chance to see some flurries overnight, but will be dry throughout the day on Saturday. Highs will be very close to freezing, so jackets will be needed if you head outside.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 15; High: 39;

The Monument area will dip into the teens overnight and this will last through the morning hours. Some flurries are possible very early on Saturday morning, but there will be no accumulations. Highs will only make it into the upper 30s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s;

Temperatures overnight will dip into the 20s for the far eastern Plains. Across highway 50 there will be similar temperatures. More clouds will move in throughout the day, and highs will remain cold. Some winds will be on the stronger side up to 30mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/30; High: 35/37;

Overnight, lows will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will pick up as this front moves through and cold air pushes into the area. Highs will only make it into the mid-to-upper 30s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s & 40s;

The nothern mountains have winter weather advisories that will be in effect through Saturday morning. Snow will be on the lighter side, but some of the ski resorts could get a nice layer of snow. The bigger system is set to move in Sunday night into Monday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s and 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead the the system on Sunday, we will get another blast of cold air from the north. Snow will spill into the western portion of the state, and I-25 will start off with just clouds. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system, and some areas there will be a tight gradient with snow accumulations.

The problem with this system will be lack of moisture, and combined with downsloping winds this will create some lower totals for Colorado Springs. Pueblo however has a chance to get and inch or two. Again, with how tight the gradients will be some areas may not get anything while other areas might see some higher totals. We will continue to adjust the snow accumulations as this system gets closer.

