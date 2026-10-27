Dense fog will clear out and make way for another day of sunshine across Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Dense fog advisories will be in place through 9AM this morning for El Paso county and counties along I-70. Visibility may be reduced to less than a mile at times. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and 40s. The sun will make an appearance later on in the morning and the afternoon. Highs will still be warm getting into the 60s and 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 39.

Colorado Springs will have a chance of patchy fog this morning. El Paso county will remain in this Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM this morning. Temperatures as of 5:30AM are sitting in the 40s. Expect warmer temperatures to return by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s and there will be plenty of sunshine.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 41.

Pueblo is also dealing with some dense fog this morning, and this should clear out later in the morning. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and will rise once we reach the late morning. Afternoon temperatures will make it into the lower 70s.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 42.

Canon City will have lows this morning in the 40s. We are still expecting warm conditions over the course of the day today. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s. Some areas in Fremont county will break into the 70s. Calm conditions will continue over the next several days.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 36.

Woodland Park will have temperatures this morning in the 30s. The sunshine will be back today and will help temperatures reach the lower 60s. Winds will be calm coming out of the southwest between 5-10mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 66; Low: 39.

Monument will have lows this morning in the 40s. Once we reach the late morning hours, temperatures will be on the rise. By 11AM, temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s. Winds will be calm throughout the day.

Plains forecast: High: 60s & 70s; Low: 30s & 40s.

The eastern plains will have some fog throughout the morning, but this will clear by the afternoon. Temperatures this morning are sitting in the 40s. Afternoon highs will be above average. Highs will get into the 60s and 70s. These calmer conditions will last throughout the rest of the week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 66/69; Low: 42/39.

The southern I-25 corridor is luckily staying clear with temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine returns today and afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s. Winds will remain calm throughout the day.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s & 30s.

The mountains are dealing with some chilly temperatures this morning in the 30s. Afternoon highs will be similar to yesterday eventually getting into the 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

These nice conditions will last throughout the rest of the week. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s along I-25. A shortwave will move through later this week and just bring more clouds on Friday. Halloween still looks nice with afternoon highs in the mid-60s for Colorado Springs. Pueblo will have temperatures in the upper 60s on Saturday. A pattern change arrives on Sunday and will bring rain chances on Monday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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