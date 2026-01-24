Dangerously cold temperatures will stick around through the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

We have a very cold night ahead with snow showers slowing overnight as well. Overnight lows will be in the single digits for the I-25 corridor and even some areas dropping below zero. Limit your time outside because frostbite can set in within 30 minutes in these conditions. Snow showers will pick up again during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -1; High: 14;

Colorado Springs will reach single digits tonight and even Calhan and Ramah below zero. Waking up tomorrow, snow showers will begin again. They will be on and off throughout the day. Highs will be very cold only getting into the teens.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 0; High: 13;

Pueblo will have temperatures around zero degrees overnight. Snow is accumulating in areas mainly towards the eastern portion of the county. Highs going into Saturday will be in the teens. You will need to cover any exposed skin if you head outside. Snow showers will pick up again tomorrow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 3; High: 15;

Canon City will have overnight lows close to 3 degrees. Snow will take a break overnight, and accumulations so far are minimal. This event isn't over and more snow will move in tomorrow. Highs will be in the teens. Limit your time outside.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 4; High: 16;

Woodland Park has seen minimal snowfall so far, and the main impacts have been the cold temperatures. This will continue overnight and into Saturday. Highs will be in the teens. Expect these cold conditions to continue through the weekend.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -3; High: 16;

Monument has some gusts between 10-15mph and it's making the wind chill much colder. Overnight lows will be close to 4 degrees. Highs on Saturday will be cold only making it into the teens. Snow showers will also continue throughout the day on Saturday. They will be off and on, eventually taking a break in the evening.

Plains forecast: Low: Sub-zero; High: Single Digits & Teens;

The plains have some of the coldest and harshest conditions and because of this, cold weather advisories will be in place through Sunday. Overnight lows will drop below zero. Highs on Saturday afternoon will be in the single digits and the teens.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: -2/3; High: 12/16;

The southern I-25 corridor will have temperatures below zero. Snow will slowly wind down overnight, but will pick back up again tomorrow. The highest snow totals will be towards the mountains and higher terrain.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 20s;

The mountains will have sine fresh powder from this storm, but avalanche danger will be a concern. An avalanche warning is in affect for the Ruby and Rugged mountain ranges which is south of Aspen. Highs will be in the 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

This cold, arctic air will stay in place through the weekend. Highs won't make it out of the teens this weekend. You will need to layer up, and a minimum of 3 layers will be needed if you are going to the Broncos game. There will be more sunshine on Monday and this cold, dense air will start to exit the area. Temperatures will be more seasonable throughout the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.