Dangerously cold temperatures will arrive with this next arctic blast

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures tonight will drop below zero for most of our area. If you plan on heading out early Sunday morning through Tuesday morning, multiple layers will be needed. These temperatures will be dangerously cold and can cause frostbite and hypothermia. Frostbite can happen within 30 minutes if you are not covered properly. Icy roads will be present through Tuesday with these temperatures.

Cold Weather Advisory Criteria: Wind chill values between -18 and -24 degrees.

Extreme Cold Criteria: Wind chill values between -25 or colder.

Note: There is different criteria for different regions due to elevation. Some places, like Teller County, will have to see wind chill values much colder in order to see an extreme cold watch.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -3; High: 13;

The Springs tonight will start to see dangerously cold temperatures. An extreme cold watch will begin Monday evening at 5PM and last through Tuesday until 9AM. Winds chill temperatures will be between -20 and -30 degrees. Actual air temperatures will still be below zero in the teens. These temperatures can cause frostbite within 30 minutes if you are not covered properly.

Pueblo forecast: Low: -3; High: 17;

Temperatures overnight will drop below zero. These temperatures will last through the morning. Highs tomorrow will still be cold, only making it up to 17 degrees. Pets need to be kept inside and make sure to wipe their paws because the salt can cause irritation. Pueblo is included in the extreme cold watch which will begin Monday morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: -1; High: 17;

Canon City will have the terrain to act as a blanket, but temperatures will still be COLD. Overnight lows tonight will drop below zero. Highs will only make it into the teens, so be sure to limit your time outside.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: -12; High: 14;

Woodland Park will be the coldest due to the elevation. Teller county is currently not included in the extreme cold watch because there is a different criteria due to the elevation. Temperatures will still be much colder than the surrounding cities with overnight lows tonight dropping well below zero.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -8; High: 13;

The Monument area will also drop below zero tonight. A cold weather advisory has been issued and will last through Tuesday morning. Lows for the next couple of nights will be getting below zero.

Plains forecast: Low: Below Zero; High: Lower 20s;

The plains will have lows below zero for tonight. The northern portion of the plains down to Kiowa county will be included in the cold weather advisory until 9AM on Tuesday. For counties south of that, they will be included in the extreme cold watches until Tuesday at 11AM.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: -6/-3; High: 21;

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing. Currently, Walsenburg is included in the extreme cold watch and Trinidad will be included in the cold weather advisory. We will have dangerously cold temperatures between now and Tuesday morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens below zero; High: Teens;

The mountains will have a few light snow showers, but not much will be added to the current snow that's on the ground. Temperatures overnight will drop well below zero into the teens. For highs tomorrow, temperatures will be in the teens. Anything on roads will freeze and will likely stay that way for the next few days.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking past Tuesday, we will have a slight warm up with highs in the 30s and 40s. It will still be chilly, but not as cold as we have been. We are tracking another arctic blast that is set to move in later in the week, so we aren't quite out of the clear yet when it comes to our cold conditions.

____

