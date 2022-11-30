Dangerously cold morning with icy neighborhoods

Today’s Forecast:

The main weather story today is the COLD morning air!

Temperatures will start dangerously cold today, generally in the teens or single digits. Any light breezy this morning will push the wind chills into the negatives.

Sunshine will warm temperatures into the 30s and 40s today with a few 50s down near Trinidad. This will lead to snow melt in the neighborhoods and side streets through the afternoon.

Tonight will be cold again, but not as bad as this morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 19. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and COLD with highs in the upper 30s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 39; Low: 16. Mostly sunny with light winds and cold daytime temperatures.

Canon City forecast: High: 45; Low: 26. Mostly sunny with light winds and cold temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 23. Partly cloudy and dry with breezy and cold daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy and dry with breezy and cold daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny with light winds and cold daytime temperatures.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Breezy and chilly with sunny skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy and breezy and dry skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will drop into the region Friday afternoon with morning snow showers west over the I-70 corridor.

Saturday will be cold and dry with a small warm-up through Sunday and Monday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

