Dangerously Cold Air to Stick Around for a Few Days, but a Warm Up is in Sight

Tonight's Forecast:

** WIND CHILL WARNING ** for all areas east of I-25 through Tuesday morning

** WINTER STORM WARNING ** for the San Juans, Central and Northern Mountains until 5pm Monday

Colorado continues to get pounded with winter weather! The mountains are anticipating another winter storm that will bring 1-2 feet of new snow in the higher elevations through Monday morning. Meanwhile, in the lower elevations east of I-25, a wind chill warning remains in effect through Tuesday morning.

Overnight tonight, a new storm moves into the high country bringing snow, but we will only see increased cloud cover and overnight lows in the negative single digits. Light winds of 5-10 mph will create wind chills in the negative teens to negative 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -7; High: 13;

Pueblo forecast: Low: -6; High: 9;

Canon City forecast: Low: 0; High: 15;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 6; High: 27;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -0s; High: 10s;

Plains forecast: Low: -10s; High: 0s/10s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s; High: 10s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s; High: 20s/30s;

Extended outlook forecast:

This cold air will stick around through Tuesday morning, then a rapid warm up is expected for Wednesday with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Stay warm until then!

