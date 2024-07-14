Dangerous heat continues through the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

The dangerous heat will continue through the weekend, with temperatures approaching triple digits. We saw several places break records with the Springs seeing triple digits on Friday. Heat advisories are still in place from 10 AM to 8 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 65; High: 99;

Our current high is 99, but there is still a chance to reach triple digits again. We will continue to see hot and dry conditions over the weekend. Once we get to the work week, we should get some relief from the heat.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 105;

Pueblo continues to see triple digit highs and that will be the case over the weekend. Once we get into the week, temps should cool down from the rain that we will see. There is a chance for some heavier rain and flooding.

Canon City forecast: Low: 68; High: 101;

Canon city is expected to see triple digits throughout the weekend, but relief is on the way. Rain will be in the forecast for the upcoming week, and help to cool us off.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 88;

Temps will be in the upper 80s until the beginning of the work week. Won't be as hot as other places towards the mountains. Sunscreen will still be needed because of the higher elevation.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 64; High: 96;

Highs will continue to be in the mid to upper 90s this weekend. Lows in the mid 60s. We will get some relief when the sun starts to go down as well as the beginning of the work week.

Plains forecast: Low: Upper 60s; High: 105 - 107;

The plains continues to deal with dangerous heat. It's important to limit time outdoors, and take frequent breaks. If you are thirsty, you are already dehydrated.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 64/64; High: 96/97;

Walsenburg and Trinidad will get lucky and miss the triple digits, but this is still considered dangerous heat. Take frequent water breaks and limit time in the sun.

Mountains forecast: Low: Mid 50s; High: Upper 80s;

The mountains will be in the upper 80s and cool down once the sun sets. Lows will dip into the mid 50s. Rain is possible each day in the afternoons.

Extended outlook forecast:

Once we get into the work week, there will be multiple chances for rain. The two main events will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and flooding will be a concern with the period of dryness that we have had. Afternoon showers are possible each day, especially in the mountains.

