Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions for SE Colorado, Rain & Snow are on Their Way

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear and crisp with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds increasing by daybreak.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 66;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 71;

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 67;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 54;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50/60s;

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 70s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak disturbance approaches us here in Colorado tomorrow afternoon. It'll bring us partly to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon with isolated mountain snow showers overnight Monday into Tuesday. By Wednesday, a stronger area of low pressure moves closer to Colorado, bring much needed precipitation to the lower elevations. We'll start off with light rain showers on Wednesday afternoon, then gradually switch over to snow showers. Thursday will be a bit of a raw day with scattered snow showers and the cooler temps will stick around through next weekend, but at least the sunshine will return!

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

