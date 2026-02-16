Damaging winds possible this week along with an increased fire risk

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, will be calm with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will dip into the teens and 20s for the mountain valleys and higher terrain. Closer to I-25 temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

Tomorrow is the start of a busy day, weather wise. Red Flag Warnings will be in place for the I-25 corridor from Trinidad to the south side of Denver. This will be in place from 11AM until 6PM. Use caution and do not create any sparks. Fires will spread quickly in these conditions.

Towards the mountains Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories will be in place from Monday through Thursday. As winds increase, blowing snow will be an issue. Mountain passes will be very difficult for travel. Highs on Monday across southern Colorado will still be warm in the 60s and 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 67;

Colorado Springs will have overnight lows in the mid-30s. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the day and temperatures will still be arm. Highs will make it into the upper 60s. Colorado Springs and El Paso county is included in the Red Flag Warning from 11AM to 6PM.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 71;

Pueblo will reach the lower 30s overnight and skies will be mostly clear throughout the day. Breezy conditions will pick up and some gusts will reach 25-30mph. Pueblo county will be included in the Red Flag warning tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 70;

Canon City and Fremont county will have morning lows in the lower 40s. Temperatures will still be on the warm side and highs will reach the 70s. Red Flag Warnings will be in place tomorrow for the stronger winds and dry conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 59;

Woodland Park will have mild overnight temperatures dipping into the lower 30s. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s. Due to dry conditions and stronger wind gusts, Teller county has been placed in a red flag warning. Avoid outdoor burning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 64;

Closer to Monument and the Tri-Lakes area, overnight temperatures will get into the mid-30s. With plenty of sunshine highs by the afternoon will be in the mid-60s. Winds will be stronger and conditions will be dry. Red Flag Warnings will be in place throughout the day.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

The far eastern plains and parts of highway 50 will get into the 30s overnight. Things will heat up quickly and afternoon highs will be in the 70s. Winds will be strong at times and conditions will be dry. There are currently no red flag warnings for the eastern plains, but outdoor burning will still need to be avoided.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/35; High: 68/72;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the mid-30s and lower-40s. Skies will remain mostly clear during the day and highs in the afternoon will be in the upper-60s and lower-70s. Red flag warnings will be in place down through Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens & 20s; High: 50s & 60s;

The mountains have winter weather alerts in place fr the central mountains starting Monday evening. With winds becoming stronger, blowing snow will be an issue. Mountain passes will be difficult to travel,. Highs during the day on Monday will be in the 50s and 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be another busy day with winds becoming stronger. Gusts in some areas will be 50+ mph. This is strong enough to cause damage. Be sure to secure any outdoor items. The fire danger will still be high during this time and any fires that start will spread quickly. There is a small chance for some snow on the I-25 corridor later this week.

