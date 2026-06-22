Daily afternoon thunderstorms will be possible throughout the week

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be some active weather overnight for counties further east of I-25. Severe thunderstorms will be possible overnight with some strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. The I-25 corridor will not have any thunderstorm activity. Lows will reach the 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 84;

Colorado Springs will wake up to temperatures in the mid-50s. There will be mostly clear conditions, but we are in for an active afternoon. Thunderstorms will form off of the mountains and will become stronger as they move east. Afternoon highs will be similar to Sunday in the mid-80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 91;

Pueblo will have overnight lows in the upper-50s. Skies will be mostly clear in the morning, and there will be a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Not everyone will be getting rain. Afternoon highs will creep back into the lower-90s by the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 90;

Canon City will have overnight lows in the lower-60s. Skies will be mostly clear to start the day and winds will be coming out of the northwest between 5-15mph. There will be a small chance for some thunderstorms in Fremont county by the afternoon, Highs will reach the lower 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 78;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows in the mid-40s. There will be a beautiful start to the day with mostly clear conditions. There is a small chance for an afternoon storm as they build over the mountains. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 80;

The Monument area will have morning temperatures in the 50s. Thunderstorms will form in the area around 1-2PM. They will get stronger as they move east. Highs will be a touch cooler in the 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50S; High: 80s & 90s;

The eastern plains will have a chance for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon. The storm prediction center has a slight risk for parts of the eastern plains. Large hail, damaging winds, and localized heavy rainfall will be possible. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/57; High: 89/91;

The southern I-25 corridor will have lows in the 50s overnight. Starting the day winds will be calm and there will be mostly clear skies. There will be a chance for an isolated shower or two, but most of the area will be dry. Afternoon highs will get into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40S & 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will be a bit breezy with winds coming out of the northwest. Conditions in the morning will be nice though with mostly clear conditions. By the afternoon, highs will get into the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Each day this week will have the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. The pattern that is settling in over Colorado will also give these storms a chance to become severe. The next few days it looks like the threat will be located over the eastern plains. Storms are still possible along I-25. For El Paso county and I-25, the best chance for severe storms will be on Wednesday. This threat diminishes slightly on Thursday, but rain chances will remain. Conditions begin ease around Friday, but mainly over the weekend.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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