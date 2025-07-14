Daily afternoon thunderstorms will be possible each day this week

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms this evening will stay isolated to the mountains. There may be one or two stray showers that make it onto I-25. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s across the area. Rain chances will pick up again on Monday afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 87;

Clouds will move out overnight and winds will stay light. Temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Rain chances return Monday afternoon starting around 2PM. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60s; High: 95;

Pueblo will continue their dry stretch going into the beginning of the work week. Conditions will stay mostly clear for Monday. Highs will return into the 90s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 92;

Canon City will have a small chance for isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will begin as early as 1/2PM. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 80;

Woodland Park will have thunderstorms starting around noon on Monday. Winds could get gusty with a few of these thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 84;

Monument will have a few isolated showers possible Sunday evening, but conditions will clear out overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s. Thunderstorm chances pick up again going into Monday afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

The plains will continue to stay mostly dry for Monday. Mostly sunny conditions will prevail throughout the next two days. Highs will be in the 90s for Monday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58; High: 88/90;

The southern I-25 corridor will have a few lingering showers this evening, but these will clear out overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Rain chances will return for Monday, and showers will will start in the higher terrain. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s & 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have ongoing showers and thunderstorms through the evening. Showers and thunderstorms will return Monday by the late morning, and early afternoon. Some of these storms will produce lightning in the area and gusty winds. Highs will be in the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

We are in for a rainy week with the best chances for rain being Wednesday and Thursday for everyone. Thunderstorms on Wednesday will be heavy and some flooding can't be ruled out. With the wildfires out west, some smoke may enter the area early this week.

