Critical to extreme fire danger today

Today’s Forecast:

Fire danger is a mix of critical to extreme today across southern Colorado. Today is likely not a matter of "if" a fire breaks out, but more so when.

The last time we had fire weather we labeled as extreme was last Friday and we ended up with around 10 grassfires through the region.

We'll be cooler today with highs in the 60s and 70s, but still dry enough for widespread relative humidity below 15 percent. The winds will be strong today with gusts in the 30 to 55 mph range.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 69; Low: 36. Mostly sunny and dry with very strong winds and low humidity. Fire danger will be right on the edge of extreme today, mainly in the south and east sides of the county. Wind gusts will range from 40 to 50 mph. Blowing dust is likely in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 75; Low: 35. Sunny and dry with very strong winds and low humidity. Fire danger will be extreme through most of Pueblo county, especially from Pueblo West and every city/town to the east. Wind gusts will range from 40 to 55 mph. Blowing dust is expected in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 36. Sunny and dry with strong winds and low humidity. Fire danger will be very high today but extreme fire danger is more likely out east in Pueblo county. Wind gusts will range from 40 to 55 mph. Blowing dust is expected in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 28. Mostly sunny and dry with strong winds and low humidity. Fire danger will be very high today, mostly in the grassy and dry areas of Teller County. Wind gusts will range from 30 to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and dry with strong winds and low humidity. Fire danger will be critical today in the Tri-Lakes area, especially in the surrounding grassy areas.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and warm with strong winds and very low humidity. Extreme fire danger is expected today, so much so that grassfires are nearly a guarantee somewhere east of I-25, mainly near a highway. Dragging chains sparking a grassfire would be a primary concern today. Wind gusts will range from 40 to 55 mph. Blowing dust is expected in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and dry with strong winds and low humidity. Extreme fire danger is expected along the southern I-25 corridor due to wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range through the afternoon. Blowing dust is expected in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy and dry conditions are expected in our mountains and valleys but there will be some rain and snow in central and northern Colorado. Wind gusts will range from 30 to 45 mph in most of the mountains and valleys with high fire danger in all grassy areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be breezy, dry, and cool with much lower fire danger.

Sunday will be warm and windy with afternoon and evening gusts in the 40 mph range. Rain and snow showers are expected in the Pikes Peak Region late Sunday night through Monday morning.

