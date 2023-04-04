Critical fire danger despite snow showers today and tonight

Today’s Forecast:

Fire danger with snow in the forecast?! Welcome to April in Colorado!

Red Flag Warnings are active today from 8 am through 8 pm for all areas south of El Paso County. Fire danger will be high, despite the colder air, due to strong winds and very low humidity values.

High Wind Warnings are in effect through 6 pm for most areas south of Highway 50 with maximum wind gusts in the 60 mph range. Gap flow areas like Walsenburg and Westcliffe will be most prone to 50 and 60 mph gusts.

Snow showers in the morning will continue intermittently from the Pikes Peak Region north to Denver. Minor daytime snow accumulations are possible with more snow through the evening.

Locally, higher elevation towns like Monument, Black Forest, Palmer Lake, and Woodland Park have the best chance at seeing 1 to 3 inches of snow today and tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 17. Cloudy, windy, and cold with gusts in the 40 mph range. Snow showers and flurries are possible through the daytime with light accumulation more likely in the evening. The city broadly should see less than an inch of snow collect in the grass.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 18. Cool and very windy with high fire danger and blowing dust. Wind gusts will be in the 40 to 50 mph range with limited visibility from blowing dust in the afternoon. Flurries are possible today and tonight but any accumulation would be minimal and confined mostly to the grass.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 21. Cool and very windy with snow showers today and tonight. Any snow accumulation would be minor and mostly confined to the grass. Fire danger is very high today with blowing dust due to wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 36; Low: 9. Cloudy, cold, and windy with snow showers today and tonight. Snow accumulation will be limited in the daytime but likely this evening and tonight. A total of 1 to 3 inches is possible through tomorrow morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cloudy and very windy with gusts in the 40 mph range. Snow showers will fall today and tonight with around 1 to 3 inches possible through early Wednesday night.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Increasing daytime clouds with really strong winds, high fire danger, and blowing dust through the afternoon. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to 50 mph range with high fire danger all day long. Flurries are possible this evening but no accumulation is expected.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Extremely high fire danger with very strong daytime winds. Gusts will be in the 50 to 60 mph range today out of the southwest, so there could be wind restrictions along I-25 for semi trucks.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: >10. Strong winds with snow today and tonight. There could be areas of low visibility from blowing snow today, so drive carefully!

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be cold and cloudy with a lot less wind compared to the last 5 days. Snow showers are flurries are possible in the afternoon and evening, but additional accumulations would be very light.

The rest of the week will get warmer with 60s and 70s on Friday! The winds will become breezy through the weekend but not quite strong enough for widespread fire danger.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

