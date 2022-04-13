Critical fire conditions again today with 30 mph gusts and humidity below 15 percent

Today’s Forecast:

Fire danger is very high once again today with strong winds and low humidity the dominant weather element in our forecast for today.

As the morning turns into the afternoon, wind gusts will increase and the relative humidity will drop.

Wind gusts will pick up first this morning in the southern mountains and valleys and then east of I-25 in the afternoon. Fire danger will be highest from 12 pm - 7 pm #cowx pic.twitter.com/MHe3J2egbS — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) April 13, 2022

Gusts will be in the 30 to 45 mph range through the afternoon with relative humidity below 15 percent. This will fuel active wildfires in Bent County today, and any more that start in grassy areas could rapidly spread.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 43; Low: 23. Chilly and windy today and high fire danger through the afternoon. Wind gusts will be in the 30 mph range this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 22. Mild, windy, and dry today with high fire danger in the afternoon. Wind gusts will be in the 30 mph range this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 46; Low: 29. Cool and windy with elevated fire danger in the afternoon. Conditions may not meet Red Flag Criteria in Fremont county today, but we'll still see high fire danger through the daytime with low humidity and gusty winds. Wind gusts will be in the 30 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 34; Low: 19. Cold and windy today with a chance for snow showers with no accumulation through the daytime. Fire danger is elevated today but we won't meet red flag criteria. Wind gusts today will be in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Cold and windy with elevated to high fire danger through the afternoon. The winds today will gust in the 30 mph range with relative humidity falling below 20 percent in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mild and windy today with low humidity through the afternoon. Fire danger is going to be extremely high today for all areas east of I-25 with winds gusting between 30 to 45 mph and relative humidity falling below 15 percent. The active fires in Bent county could really pick up in intensity through the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cool and windy today with high fire danger from mid-morning through the afternoon. The winds will gust from the 30 to 40 mph range today with low humidity in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Strong winds with low daytime humidity and a few snow showers through the daytime. Weak snow showers will be more prominent north of the Sangre De Cristos along the Front Range and west into the Continental Divide. Most of our region will be windy and dry with elevated fire danger in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire danger will be high once again Thursday with more strong daytime winds and relative humidity falling below 15% in the afternoon. We'll be warmer tomorrow with warming trends going through the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.