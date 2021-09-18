Crisp and cool overnight for southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A strong cold front moved in early this morning and kicked up some strong gusty wind, gusts of 53 mph in Colorado Springs and 58 in Pueblo. The front brought much cooler air with highs today 15 to almost 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, it finally felt more like September.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with crisp cool lows in the 30's and 40's.

Downslope flow over the weekend will bring much warmer air with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 80's and 90's over the lower elevations over the weekend with dry skies.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 46; High: 87.

PUEBLO: Low: 46; High: 91.

CANON CITY: Low: 50; High: 88.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 39; High: 79.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 45; High: 83.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s - 90s

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 88

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 80s

Extended Outlook:

The next weather maker is still way off to our northwest but will move our way over the next few days and bring more changes Monday into Tuesday. The low looks to track too far north to bring a lot of moisture to our area but a few passing showers are possible later Monday into early Tuesday morning with fresh snow on pikes peak. Much cooler air again Monday into Tuesday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter