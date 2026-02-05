Cranking up the temperatures as a high-pressure system settles in on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be a calm and clear night with lows dipping into the 20s and 30s. It will still be a chilly morning so a jacket will be needed headed out the door. Temperatures are a few degrees warmer than yesterday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 60;

Tomorrow, clouds will clear and make way for plenty of sun. The morning temperatures will start off chilly, but eventually make it into the 60s. This high-pressure system will start to take hold and this will be the norm over the next few days.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 64;

Pueblo will have temperatures dip into the 20s overnight. We will only be feeling this chill in the air during the morning hours before temperatures climb into the mid-60s. Skies will be clear and winds will be on the calmer side between 5 and 10mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 62;

Canon City will dip right around freezing overnight. Skies will start to clear overnight and this will last throughout the day on Thursday. With sunshine will come some warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will get into the lower 60s. It will be a nice day for a run or a walk with the pups.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 54;

Woodland Park will have some cold air settle in overnight and morning lows will be in the mid-20s. This will be short-lived and by the time we make it into the afternoon, these temperatures will be in the mid-50s. This is a little warm for this time of year, so enjoy it and get outside!

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 56;

Monument will have overnight lows drop into the lower 30s. Skies will be clear and winds will be light throughout the day. Afternoon highs will make it into the mid-50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

The eastern plains will have some gusty conditions during the morning, up to 20-25mph. By the time the afternoon rolls around this will calm. Highs will be in the 60s, and temperatures in the evening will slowly cool into the 50s and 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/25; High: 58/63;

The southern I-25 corridor will have a chilly morning ahead with lows making it into the 20s and 30s. There will be a mixture of temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Skies will be nice and clear throughout the day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

The mountains will slowly clear out overnight and this will help temperatures to get into the 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s, so warm for this time of year. Skies will stay clear throughout the day too.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, this high-pressure system will be quite dominant and will keep us warm and dry. This will last the next few days and into the weekend. There is a very small chance for an isolated shower on Saturday, but the majority of our area will stay dry.

We are tracking another potential pattern change around Wednesday, but the current models don't have the timing quite right. It is likely that we will see this change.

