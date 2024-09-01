Cooling trend will continue tomorrow

Tonight's Forecast:

Another calm and comfortable night ahead with most of us dipping into the mid 50s. Just a little cooler for the mountains. As for tomorrow, we will be a few degrees cooler than what we saw today. There will be minimal chances for showers, but we could see a few smaller ones in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 81;

A high-pressure system is currently off to our northwest which is helping to bring calm and clear conditions. We will be slightly cooler tomorrow than what we saw today. We will be starting the morning off with bright sunny skies. Highs will only reach the lower 80s for tomorrow.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 88;

Pueblo will also be a few degrees cooler tomorrow than what we saw today. As we get closer to Labor Day, it is looking like a beautiful rest of the weekend. No chance for rain until later in the week.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 84;

Canon city will dip into the upper 50s for tonight and by tomorrow afternoon we will be in the lower 80s. no chance of rain until the later part of this upcoming week.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 76;

Woodland Park will be calm and comfortable for the rest of the weekend. This will be perfect weather for any outdoor activities. Moisture will return around Monday which could give us a few spotty showers by the middle of this upcoming week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 78;

Tri Lakes will dip into the lower 50s for tonight. It won't be as warm tomorrow as what we saw today. Highs will only reach the upper 70s, but it will be very comfortable. Rain chances will return by the end of the upcoming week.

Plains forecast: Low: Lower 50s; High: Mid-to-upper 80s;

The Plains will continue to stay dry tomorrow, but a cooling trend will bring highs down even further. Mid-to-upper 80s are expected for tomorrow's highs. We will see more moisture enter the state towards the middle of next week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/52; High: 79/81;

Dry and clear conditions are expected for tonight and into tomorrow. Lows will dip into the lower 50s, but we will warm into the upper 70s/low 80s tomorrow.

Mountains forecast: Low: Upper 40s; High: Mid 70s;

Calm and clear conditions are expected tonight and into tomorrow. It will be a perfect rest of the weekend for any outdoor activities. Mid 70s are expected for the next few days, including Labor Day.

Extended outlook forecast:

A high-pressure system is off to our northwest currently, but that will slowly break down once we get into Tuesday. Moisture will start to return to the state by then and we could see a few spotty showers in the mountains. For the rest of us, rain chances won't pick up until Wednesday. Have a great weekend!

