Cooler with strong to severe storms in the afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

After days of 90s and 100s, we're FINALLY getting some heat relief!

Temperatures will warm into the 80s and 90s this afternoon with a little more humidity than the past few days.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected today, first in the mountains but then east across the plains. Storms could be strong to severe with pockets of heavy rain, quarter-sized hail, and 60 - 70 mph wind gusts. Severe chances are best from the Front Range and Wet Mountains east into the I-25 corridor.

There is an increased risk for burn scar flooding today, especially by the Spring and Junkins burn scars.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 60. Cooler today but a little muggy with highs near 90 by the early afternoon. Strong to severe storms are expected this afternoon with quarter-sized hail and 60 to 70 mph wind gusts as our main threats.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 62. Slightly cooler today but still hot in the early afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible today with 50 to 70 mph wind gusts as the primary threat with quarter-sized hail as the secondary threat.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 64. Slightly cooler with strong storms through the afternoon. Severe chances are low, but we could still see nickel-sized hail and 50 mph wind gusts in a few of our strongest storms today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 54. Warm with strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storm threats today include dime to nickel-sized hail with 50 mph wind gusts.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm with a chance for strong to severe storms in the afternoon. We could see severe weather today including quarter-sized hail and 50 to 60 mph wind gusts.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot... but not as hot as the last few days. We do have a chance for strong to severe storms in late today and this evening, but only if we stay a bit more humid than some weather models suggest. If we do see storms survive east of La Junta and Ordway, quarter-sized hail with 50 to 70 mph wind gusts are the main severe threats.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Warm with scattered strong storms through the afternoon and early evening. We could see 50 to 60 mph wind gusts with nickel-sized hail as the main storm threats today. Burn scar flooding west over the Spring scar is going to be a concern in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Strong storms develop over the mountains today before pushing east into the I-25 corridor and growing stronger. We could still see dime to nickel-sized hail and strong winds in the afternoon. Burn scar flooding on the Spring and Junkins scars will be a high priority this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Really hot weather will return over the next few days. Highs in the 90s and 100s return starting Thursday and stay there through Saturday.

We should stay pretty dry along I-25 over the next two days with spotty storms staying mostly in the mountains near the Continental Divide.

Storms will return on Sunday and continue through the start of next week. Heat relief will arrive Sunday with highs in the 80s and 90s, and continue through at least the middle of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.