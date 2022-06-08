Cooler with only a few storms south of Pueblo

Today’s Forecast:

After days of hot and stormy weather, southern Colorado will cool off and dry out... for the most part.

We could still see isolated thunderstorms this evening out near Trinidad through Las Animas County. Storms could be strong to severe, but large hail and damaging wind threats are low.

Most of the region will stay dry, breezy, and cooler than normal.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 54. Partly sunny and dry with really nice and breezy daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 56. Partly cloudy and warm today with dry skies and breezy conditions through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 57. Dry and warm with partly sunny skies through the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 48. Really nice with partly cloudy skies and comfortable and dry daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy and cool today with dry afternoon conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 70/80s; Low: 50s. Cooler and dry today with breezy and sunny daytime conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible late today and this evening. Severe chances are low but strong winds and hail are still possible through Las Animas County, mainly east of Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Most of our mountains and valleys will stay dry today with just a few isolated storms late today in the southern Sangre De Cristos near La Veta and Cuchara.

Extended outlook forecast:

Scattered thunderstorms, some of which will be strong and severe, return tomorrow afternoon. Most of the severe weather will be east of El Paso and Pueblo counties with large hail and strong winds as our main threats.

A heat ridge develops this weekend with widespread 90s and even a few triple digits across the lower elevations.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.