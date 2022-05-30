Cooler, windy, and dry today with high afternoon fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

Strong winds, low humidity, and widespread fire danger are the main forecast points for today, Memorial Day.

The winds will be out of the west and southwest, blowing between 40 to 60 mph from mid-morning into the late afternoon.

Low humidity and very dry fuels will lead to widespread fire danger throughout the daytime. Remember, El Paso County is under a stage 2 burn ban meaning any open flame like a fire pit or charcoal grill is not allowed.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 42. A mix of mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies with cool and windy daytime conditions. Wind gusts will range from 25 to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 43. Mostly sunny, mild, and windy through most of the day. Wind gusts will range from 30 to 50 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 44. Mostly sunny, mild, and windy with dry skies. Wind gusts will range from 30 to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 57; Low: 32. Mostly sunny and chilly with strong daytime gusts. Wind gusts will range from 30 to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and cool with gusty daytime winds. Wind gusts will range from 25 to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy and very windy through the afternoon. Wind gusts will range from 30 to 55 mph with the strongest gusts along and south of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Very windy today with mild temperatures. Wind gusts will range from 40 to 60 mph, especially west into the mountains and over La Veta Pass.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Very windy with high or elevated fire danger. We'll see wind gusts in the 50 to 60 mph range through the daytime with dry skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

Rain is forecast from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. We'll see some snow mix down into Teller county after midnight, but any accumulation would be minimal and mostly to the grass.

We'll warm up and dry out through the end of the week, but areas of fire danger will likely return.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.