Cooler weather returns Wednesday, along with a few mountain snow showers

A pretty substantial cooling trend on Wednesday will drop highs on the Plains from the 60s and 70s down to the 40s and 50s. That's a cool down of more than 25 degrees for some areas! Northerly breezes will be around 10-20 mph for most of Southern Colorado on Wednesday. Stronger gusts to 40 mph in the San Luis Valley and low relative humidity in the teens have prompted a Red Flag Warning, in effect from 1 to 8 pm.

KOAA weather A Red Flag Warning will go into effect today at 1 pm for the San Luis Valley

A weak disturbance moving north to south over the Rockies on Wednesday will bring scattered snow showers to the high country this afternoon and evening. Moisture should stay west of I-25, with accumulations mainly under 1".

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 45; Low: 23. After a high of 68 degrees on Tuesday, we'll see a moderate case of weather whiplash on Wednesday, with our high this afternoon only climbing into the middle 40s. Clouds will increase towards the afternoon hours, with about a 10% chance of a snow shower here in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 51; Low: 20. Yesterday's high in the mid 70s in Pueblo will be replaced with lower 50s on Wednesday, with sunshine early giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 49; Low: 26. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures on Wednesday for eastern Fremont County, with increasing clouds and around a 20% chance of a snow shower this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 16. Clear skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and the potential for some scattered light snow showers. Snow totals could approach 1" in parts of Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s. A clear and cold start to our Wednesday will give way to increasing clouds and chillier highs today compared to yesterday. Snow is not likely for Monument today, but a disturbance to our west could push a few flurries towards western parts of the Palmer Divide this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Breezy northeast wind gusts to 25 mph will mark a noticeable change in temperatures today as highs go from the 70s to the 50s on the Plains. The wind should weaken towards sunset, turning to the northwest later tonight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cooler temperatures can be expected on Wednesday, driven by breezy north winds over the southern I-25 corridor. Increasing clouds this afternoon may give way to a few scattered snow showers, with the best chances for snow over and near the higher terrain.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Light snow will move into the mountains this afternoon as a disturbance moves from north to south across the state. Snow should wrap up towards the evening hours, with accumulations mainly under 1". Locally higher totals will be possible along the Colorado-New Mexico border.

High pressure will return late this week, with highs in the Springs in the 50s on Thursday and mid 60s on Friday. Sunshine is expected both days across Southern Colorado.

Once we make it into the weekend, the models aren't in as much agreement with each other. A low-pressure system looks to move through on Sunday. The timing and the track of this storm system is still subject to change. Any precipitation looks to remain light and most of us will be staying dry.

Then once we get towards Monday night and Tuesday, another storm system looks to move through. This one looks to pack more of a punch, but since we are still further out there's still some uncertainty with how this system will play out. Stay tuned for updates from First Alert 5.

