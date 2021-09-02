Cooler today with more scattered storms today and tonight

Today’s Forecast:

We'll be much cooler today with a chance for daytime and overnight thunderstorms from the mountains east into the plains.

The best rain chances during the day will be over the mountains and across the Pikes Peak Region. For Pueblo down to Trinidad and east into the plains, we don't have much of a chance for rain during the day, but a few isolated storms could develop tonight from a surface boundary and storm outflow in the Pikes Peak region.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 81; Low: 55. Heat relief is back today with overcast skies and highs in the lower 80s! Scattered daytime and overnight thunderstorms but no severe weather is expected.

PUEBLO: High: 89; Low: 60. Hot and dry today with a small chance for late day thunderstorms and a little better chance for evening and overnight thunderstorms.

CANON CITY: High: 86; Low: 62. Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and again this evening but no severe weather is expected.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 72; Low: 49. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening but no severe weather is expected.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Warm with a chance for spotty and isolated thunderstorms today and tonight with no severe weather expected.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Hot and dry for most of the day today but isolated thunderstorms are going to be possible this evening, especially for areas in eastern El Paso and Pueblo counties out to Crowley and Otero counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Warm and breezy today with a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon and early this evening. Rain chances are a little better west of the region over the mountains.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cloudy and cool today with scattered and isolated thunderstorms across the mountains this afternoon and early this evening. We won't see any severe weather today, but you should be on the lookout for lightning if you had an afternoon hike planned.

Extended Outlook:

Friday is going to be a little bit cooler out there with another chance for daytime and evening thunderstorms. We'll have a few severe weather parameters along the Palmer Divide and east of El Paso and Pueblo counties Friday afternoon, so isolated severe storms aren't out of the question.

We'll see a few more daytime storms Saturday afternoon with a warming trend that starts Sunday and carries through the middle of next week. Tuesday will likely be the hottest day of the week next week.

