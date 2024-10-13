Cooler temperatures are on the way

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the 30s and 40s across the region. We won't be as warm tomorrow as what we saw today. Most of us will be in the 70s, including the mountains. We are looking at another potential cool down at the end of this upcoming week.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 73;

Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s. We will stick with 70 degree temps for a few days before we get another cool down.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 48; High: 76;

Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 40s, but we won't be as warm tomorrow as we were today. We will be in the mid-70s and then 80 degree temps return during the work week.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 74;

Tonight's lows will get down into the upper 40s, and tomorrow's highs will be in the mid 70s. Mostly clear and calm conditions are expected. We are looking at another potential cool down at the end of the week.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 70;

Tonight's lows will be back in the upper 30s. Tomorrow's highs will be in the lower 70s. We will have a few passing clouds throughout the day, but no rain is expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 44; High: 70;

We will be chilly again tonight, with temperatures getting into the lower 40s. Highs tomorrow will warm up into the lower 70s, but this is still much cooler than what we have been seeing. We are looking at another potential cool down going into next week.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

The plains will have a nice cool down tomorrow with most of us sitting in the 70s. Drought conditions still persist in the extreme eastern part of the state over by Lamar. Hopefully, by the end of the week we will have some rain chances to help ease this.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/45; High: 73/77;

Temperatures tonight will dip into the mid-to-lower 40s. Cooler temperatures are expected for tomorrow, but this is still above average for this time of year. Highs will be around 73 for Walsenburg and 77 for Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: Low: Upper 30s; High: 70s;

The mountains won't really see a cool down and will just hold onto current temperatures. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 30s. We are, however, looking at some cooler temperatures by the end of this upcoming week.

Extended outlook forecast:

We are currently watching a low-pressure system off the coast that will eventually make its way out here by the end of the week. Temperatures could fall about 10 degrees if this plays out like the models are showing. This will help to put us right around those seasonal temperatures for October.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

