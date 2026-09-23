Cooler Temperatures and Rain Will Be in the Forecast the Next Few Days

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will get down into the 40s and 50s. There will be a few clouds that remain as moisture continues to stream into southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 72;

Heading into Wednesday, morning temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Partly cloudy conditions will start the day off and cloudy conditions arrive by the afternoon. There will be a chance for some rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will get into the lower 70s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 76;

Pueblo will have morning temperatures in the mid-50s. Clouds will be in the area throughout the day. Rain chances will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 75;

Canon City will have overnight lows in the upper 50s. Clouds will be persistent throughout the day. Rain chacnes will return by the afternoon. Highs will get into the mid-70s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 66;

Woodland Park will dip into the mid-40s overnight. Winds will be coming out of the west around 10mph. Rain will begin in the afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side in the mid-60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 71;

Monument will have morning temperatures in the lower 50s. There will be a 50% chance of rain in the afternoon. Winds will be between 10-15mph. Highs will get into the lower 70s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s & 60s; High: 70s;

The eastern plains will have some cloud cover overnight. Afternoon temperatures still not quite feeling fall-like. Highs will reach the 70s. Rain chances will increase going into the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/54; High: 72;

The southern I-25 corridor will dip into the mid-to-lower 50s. The chance of precipitation will go up in the afternoon. Winds will be coming out of the southwest around 10-20mph. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s & 70s;

The mountains will still have some showers overnight. Temperatures will get down into the 40s. By the afternoon, highs will reach the 60s and 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Rain chances will continue into the end of the work week. Highs will feel more fall-like. Drier conditions arrive over the weekend and temperatures will warm up.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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