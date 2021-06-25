Cooler temperatures alongside stronger storms for Friday afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

We are about to slide into a very bizarre pattern for this time of year. After weeks of high heat and records, most of the Front Range and plains are about to plunge well below average, and in some cases, nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

We're going to see very cloud skies from here on out this weekend, but there will be sunlight to start the day Friday. We'll see strong to severe storms Friday afternoon with the best severe potential east of I-25.

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s today. Hail and strong winds are the main storm threats today. We'll see rainy conditions remain overnight and we should stay wet and cool Saturday with scattered daytime thunderstorms.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 74; Low: 54.

PUEBLO: High: 89; Low: 59.

CANON CITY: High: 83; Low: 57.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 66; Low: 46.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 49.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 87; Low: 50s.

Extended Outlook

The severe weather potential is much lower over the weekend due to cooler weather. We'll start next week fairly cool and continue to have daily storm chances through at least Thursday of next week. This is exceptional moisture for our state which is still suffering from extensive drought on the entire western half of Colorado.