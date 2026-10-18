Cooler Monday and mostly quiet, ahead of rain chances mid-week

Tonight and tomorrow's forecast: Our quiet weather pattern sticks with us into this new week. Tonight and into Monday, we’ll see chances for a few weak, scattered rain showers across the high country. Monday is looking slightly cooler, with the Plains and the I-25 corridor staying dry.

Colorado Springs Forecast: High: 67; Low: 44

Mostly sunny and staying dry. Slightly cooler, with seasonal afternoon temperatures.

Pueblo Forecast: High: 70; Low: 46

Sunny skies and cooler with light winds. High near average for this time of year.

Canon City Forecast: High: 69; Low: 47

Quiet and cooler, with mostly sunny skies.

Woodland Park Forecast: High: 59; Low: 34

Isolated overnight showers possible. Chilly start, then mild in the afternoon under sunny skies.

Extended forecast: Southern Colorado will stay mostly dry until a better chance for scattered rain Thursday, before cooler temperatures arrive for next weekend. Mid-week rain could be excessive for Southwestern Colorado, raising flooding concerns Wednesday and Thursday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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