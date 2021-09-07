Cooler, breezy, and smoky today

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front this morning is going to provide a bit of heat relief to the region, but we'll still stay pretty hot under the sunshine.

Unfortunately, we'll stay dry behind the cold front today, so fire danger continues to rise across the region.

Easterly winds at the surface and westerly winds up above will keep smoke pretty dense across the region today, especially in and around the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 87; Low: 54. Hot and breezy today with dry skies and more wildfire smoke through town, especially west against the mountains. Smoke should stay pretty elevated but definitely more dense than the last few days.

PUEBLO: High: 92; Low: 53. Hot and breezy with dry skies and more elevated wildfire smoke and haze.

CANON CITY: High: 91; Low: 55. Hot and breezy at times with more smoke and hazy against the mountains.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 79; Low: 49. Dry skies with more smoke and haze in the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and breezy today with more wildfire smoke and haze through the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and hazy today with dry air and breezy conditions through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy today with dry and hazy sky conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Warmer than normal in the mountains with more dense smoke and haze from wildfires out west. We'll stay dry today and fire danger continues to increase with how dry we've been over the last month.

Extended Outlook:

We are looking to stay above average tomorrow but still with a mix of upper 80s and lower 90s across the plains. Smoky and hazy skies will likely persist through the end of the week.

Record heat is expected across much of the region on Thursday and Friday, with Friday being the hottest of the two days. Colorado Springs could hit 96 Friday and Pueblo could hit 100!

There are no good rain chances in the region other than a stray storm or two over a couple of mountain summits on Sunday. We might be able to grab some moisture early next week by Monday and Tuesday if a strong cold front stays in the long-range modeling.

