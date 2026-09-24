Cooler and Wetter Conditions Arrive and Are Here To Stay Through the End of the Week

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will get down into the 40s and 50s. Rain will continue overnight and into early Thursday morning. Rain chances will continue tomorrow afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 67;

Colorado Springs will have morning temperatures in the lower 50s. Clouds will stick around and rain moves back in during the afternoon and evening. Rain accumulations will be around a half inch. Highs will get into the upper 60s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 72;

Pueblo will have lows in the mid-50s. This stubborn layer of clouds will stick around in the morning, and there will be more rain that arrives in the afternoon. Rain accumulations will be closer to .25". Highs will get into the lower 70s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 69;

Canon city will have morning temperatures in the upper 50s. Showers will continue throughout the day. There will be some sunshine that returns Friday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 56;

Woodland Park will have morning temperatures in the mid-40s. Rain will return on Thursday. Rain totals will be closer to a half inch of rain. Highs will be on the cooler side in the mid-50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 60;

Monument will have lows in the lower 50s. Rain continues overnight and into tomorrow afternoon. Rain totals will be between 0.5" to 1". Winds will be calm between 5-10mph. Highs will get into the 60s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

The eastern plains will have some of the highest rain totals will be located towards the far southeastern corner of the state. Over an inch of additional rainfall is possible. Highs will be in the 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/52; High: 69/71;

The southern I-25 corridor will have morning temperatures in the lower 50s. By the time the afternoon arrives, rain chances will pick up. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s & 50s; High: 60s;

The mountains will have rainfall continue over the next few days. Flood watches are in effect for the southwest corner of the state. Rainfall totals will be between 1-2". Highs will be in the 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Going into Friday, rain will become more isolated. Showers and storms arrive for I-25 in the afternoon and will clear out overnight. Conditions look much drier going into the weekend and temperatures will warm into the 80s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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