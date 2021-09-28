Cooler and cloudy with isolated afternoon showers

Today’s Forecast:

The weather today is going to be active across the state with rain and snow in the central mountains, warmth through the plains, and isolated storms along and east of I-25.

Most of the rain today will be west of I-25 through the mountains. We'll see the heaviest rain through the central mountains today and tonight with snow starting in the summits but dropping lower into mid-mountain overnight. In our region, we should primarily just see rain.

Scattered and isolated showers and storms are possible along and east of I-25 today through the evening, but no severe weather is expected.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 76; Low: 49. Cloudy, windy, and cool today with a chance for isolated showers and thunder through the afternoon. Rain chances are generally much better today west of town over the mountains and west into Teller County.

PUEBLO: High: 82; Low: 50. Cloudy and warm today with windy and dry afternoon conditions. We could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon but chances for rain are actually a little better east of town in Otero County.

CANON CITY: High: 77; Low: 55. Cloudy and warm with scattered and isolated showers and storms through Fremont County including Canon City. Rain chances are much better west of Canon City in the mountains and through the valley, but we could still see daytime rain.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 66; Low: 41. Showers and thunderstorms are likely today over Woodland Park during the afternoon with dry skies overnight. We'll be cool during the day and chilly tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Cloudy and cool today with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms today through the early evening. Rain chances are generally much better west of the region over the mountains and into Teller County.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. We'll be warm and cloudy with windy daytime conditions. Isolated and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon east of El Paso and Pueblo counties moving north and west through the evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Cloudy, mild, and windy today with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms across the mountains through the afternoon with more rain and summit snow across the central mountains through the overnight hours.

Extended Outlook:

