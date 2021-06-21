Cool & rainy for the first full day of Summer

Today’s Forecast:

The first full day of Summer is going to feel a lot more like the first day of Spring!

Upslope flow behind a cold front overnight brought cool and wet winds across the plains and west into the mountains and valley. We'll see highs struggle to warm out of the 60s and 70s later today, temperatures that are close to 20 degrees below normal.

Any rain and drizzle today will be fairly short-lived, likely hanging around through the morning in the plains and front range before drying out by lunch.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 66; Low: 50. Overcast and cool with drizzle and light rain in the morning and dry skies through the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 72; Low: 52. Overcast and cool today with light and spotty drizzle in the morning followed by dry and mild skies in the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 70; Low: 56. Cloudy and cool today with light and spotty drizzle in the morning followed by dry skies in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 65; Low: 47. Cloudy with drizzle and some fog in the morning followed by a cool and dry afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Cloudy with light drizzle and fog in the morning followed by a cool and dry afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Patchy drizzle in the morning with cloudy, dry, and mild afternoon conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Patchy drizzle and cloudy in the morning with mild and brighter conditions through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Cloudy to sunny through the day with lower slope and valley fog in the morning and dry skies through the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Heat is back tomorrow as a high-pressure ridge rises out of the desert southwest and brings 90s to the plains. We'll be the hottest on Wednesday with highs in the 90s and triple digits. Cooler weather moves in Thursday with spotty storms, but we should see stronger storms from Friday through Saturday with high back in the 70s and 80s.

